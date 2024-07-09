'I worry about what could happen next': Walsall residents fearful after man shot dead in street

The grim reminders remained on Well Lane in Blakenall, Walsall, after a man in his 20s was shot dead shortly after 5pm on Monday. Another man was wounded and has been receiving treatment for his injuries.

A large blue forensic tent was still in place near the Oak Convenience store, while the road was cordoned off and had five layers of police tape at different points going down the street.

There were also several police cars and vans visible at the site of the shooting, with officers also present along the street as the murder investigation into what West Midlands Police were calling a targeted attack continued.

There was a heavy police presence and lots of police tape at the scene

West Midlands Police had confirmed that an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys had been arrested following the shooting, while Section 60 powers, which allowed officers to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds, were in force until 2pm on Tuesday.

The shooting has left residents fearful for the safety of their families, with some noting that things had got worse in the area.

One woman said: "The first I heard about the shooting was when I looked outside and saw all the traffic had been stopped, then my daughter told me what had happened.

"I'm really shocked it's happened, but I've also felt that things are getting worse around here and there seems to be more crime, with lots of young people on scooters.

"You wonder what their parents are doing and letting them do and it's just sad to hear about another young life lost and it feels just like a complete waste."