Gruesome DPD murder – fresh developments with overseas arrests

Aurman Singh, 23, was attacked in broad daylight as he delivered parcels on Berwick Avenue on Coton Hill on Monday, August 21, last year.

He was attacked by eight men who were armed with weapons, including an axe, a golf club and a piece of wood.

Four men – Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Manjot Singh and Shivdeep Singh – were found guilty last month of his murder and were each handed 28 year prison sentences.