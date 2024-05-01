Teenager's 'murderers' were running a major drugs line before killing, court told

Omari Lauder, 23, from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston and Mpho Obi, 22, from Strathfield Walk in Merry Hill, are on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of murdering the 16-year-old on September 18 last year.

The prosecution enlisted drugs expert Tony Vine to explain the terms and fine details of running a class A drug operation after phones were seized from Obi and Lauder.

After analysing phones, and phone bills, which had been seized by the police, Mr Vine found activity indicating high volume drug dealing connected with the numbers.

Prosecutor Timothy Hannam KC asked: "There was a Lebara and Lyca phone recovered. Did you find anything which identified that crack was being sold?"