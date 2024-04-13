Two teenagers arrested after machete sightings in Walsall town centre
Two teenagers have been arrested after police were called to reports of people armed with machetes in Walsall.
Officers were alerted to the incident in the town centre on Friday afternoon.
Two youths, aged 14 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in Bradford Street.
They were further arrested for breaching bail conditions.
The pair have been taken into police custody for questioning.