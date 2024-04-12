Wolverhampton football hooliganism trial one of two to come to a halt midway

Adam Shelton, now 28, was on trial accused of affray relating to a fight involving rival fans at Wolverhampton Railway Station on December 15, 2019.

However, after opening the case at the city's crown court, the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence against the defendant, of Glebe Avenue, Bedworth, and the jury was discharged.

Meanwhile, the jury in the case of Maninder Singh, 36, who is accused of conspiracy to kidnap a Wolverhampton businessman on October 10, 2022 was also discharged after he requested a new defence barrister. That trial will restart on Monday.

Singh, of Trysull Road, Bradmore, in Wolverhampton, is also accused of conspiracy to blackmail and possession of imitation firearm. He remains in custody.