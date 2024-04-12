Murder accused was banned from refugee centre year before attack, court told

Vitalie Tanga, is accused of kicking and punching Alfred Mattox, known as Alfie, who was found with serious head injuries at his flat in Hallet Drive in Merridale in Wolverhampton on May 10, 2021. He never recovered and died two weeks later.

Giving prosecution evidence at the crown court trial on Thursday witness Zivile Niauraite said she was a working at Wolverhampton Refugee and Migrant Centre when the defendant was asked to leave the premises in 2020.

"I met Vitalie Tanga only once during lockdown in 2020 when he came for assistance. But before that he was banned from the service because he was being aggressive.

"He turned up with a friend. Due to Covid I went downstairs to see what they wanted. I told him as he was banned I couldn't help him and he must leave the premises.