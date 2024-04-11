Man accused of murder became aggressive when he drank alcohol, jury told

Alfred Mattox, known as Alfie, was found with serious head injuries by police officers at a flat in Hallet Drive in Merridale in Wolverhampton on May 10, 2021.

The jury heard that the 57-year-old gay man was beaten "to a pulp" at a drinks' party to mark Russia's Victory Day by Vitalie Tanga who made homophobic remarks afterwards.

Giving evidence for the prosecution assault victim Vadimas Astraskevicius said: "I've known Vitalie Tanga for about eight years. He's not a bad lad, but when he drinks it makes him aggressive. I once saw him have a fight with someone called 'Ivoras'."

Trial prosecutor Miss Michelle Heeley KC asked if the defendant ever acted aggressively towards him prior to May 10. The witness replied: "Yes, when he lived at a place called 'The Hill' where he built himself a home.

"There was a girl I found interesting and I had a conversation with her. He came over, perhaps he decided she was his girlfriend, and he punched me really hard. He broke my nose causing it to bleed.