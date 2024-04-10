Youth who struck Katniss was travelling on stolen bike at speeds up to 52mph just before the crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The schoolgirl died of significant injuries as a result of the collision which happened in motorbike in Turnstone Road, Harden near the Blakenall area of the town on July 27 last year.

The 15-year-old responsible for the fatal collision pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving the offence at Wolverhampton Youth Court on Wednesday(10).

Mr Simon Brownsey(cor), senior prosecutor, told the hearing that CCTV footage in the area captured the girl being flung through the air and landing on the road where another child ran to her aid. The defendant fled from the scene to neighbouring Coalpool on the Suzuki where he was recorded saying the girl he hit was now "a vegetable".

West Midlands Police collision investigators estimated the bike was being driven at speeds between 48mph-52mph when it was 33 yards away from Katniss who was riding her tricycle along a normally quiet residential street.

Mr Brownsey said he carried out a review of the available closed circuit footage in the vicinity of the tragic crash.

"At 7.06pm on July 27 a fatal road traffic collision happened in Turnstone Road. At the time of that collision it was daylight, the weather was dry, visibility was good. A blue Suzuki 125 motorcycle that was reported stolen in June was travelling north.

"The motorcycle collided with Katniss Seleznev. She was seven-year-old. At the time she was riding on a children's three-wheeler scooter. The key CCTV in Turnstone Road showed there were a number of children in a side road.

"This is quite a new estate with 'no-through traffic' in suburbia. The children come round the corner with their scooters. Katniss is at the back. As they come across the front of the camera they disappear. When we look at the footage, what she didn't realise is that she had only seconds to live."

"The collision is not captured. What's captured is Katniss flung through the air when she comes back into shot. The motorcycle goes past a down the road. Another child runs across to Katniss and tried to pick her up with great difficulty and in great panic.

"He moves her very awkwardly to the side of the road. The motorcycle fled the scene and never stopped," Mr Brownsey said.

He said the collision was also seen by adult two witnesses in a passing car who stopped and gave Katniss cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Mr Brownsey said despite their efforts and the efforts of the emergency services the little girl was pronounced dead in hospital at 10.15pm that evening.

The court heard that two children at the scene were able to identify the defendant and the information quickly led officers his address, then to the home of his friend where he had left his mobile phone which was seized.

He was heard remarking on CCTV footage: "She's a vegetable."

"His body language suggested he was distraught and upset," Mr Brownsey said.

When the boy was arrested and later told that Katniss had died, he "became upset at hearing that news", he said.

The motorcycle was later found in some nearby scrubland "very damaged and had been set on fire", he added.

Floral tributes left at the scene

Describing the effect of Katniss's death on her family, Mr Brownsey said: "Her mother has not really left the house since this incident happened. The impact upon her mother, father, and her siblings is grave, very grave indeed."

He said the boy had made a "deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road" and showed no regard for the safety of other road users.

He said: "Katniss was seven, she was a vulnerable road user. A very serious aggravating factor is that (the boy) did not stop - he carried on, knowing what he had done, knowing he had, in his words, 'left her as a vegetable'."

Addressing the boy, who appeared in court wearing a black suit and tie, Judge Michael Wheeler said the case was too serious for him to pass sentence and ordered that he appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 22 for sentencing,

He told him: "You have come to court today and pleaded guilty. This is clearly an offence that is in the top category of offending.

"It is a case where you have come into possession of a motorbike and drove it in a way that disregarded the safety of others. Katniss was very small and very vulnerable. The incident has had a profound effect on her parents.

"You have a previous conviction from a matter of weeks before this incident for taking a car.

"You were also guilty of failing to stop at the scene of an accident but you have not been charged with that because the six-month time limit to charge you has expired, but I have to take that into consideration as an aggravating factor."

The defendant, who spoke only to confirm his name and address at the hearing, was also disqualified from driving with immediate effect. He was granted conditional bail to live and sleep in local authority care and not to enter Walsall borough.

The balloon release in memory of Katniss Seleznev

Balloons were released in the schoolgirl’s memory and a fundraiser was set up to help her devastated family following the tragedy.

Walsall Council has since launched a crackdown on bikes and e-scooters being ridden illegally on the borough's streets resulting in dozens of machines being seized and crushed.