Murder victim beaten 'to a pulp' in his own home by homophobic man, court told

Alfred Mattox was found with serious injuries by police officers at flats in Hallet Drive in Merridale in Wolverhampton on May 10, 2021, and died two weeks later.

The jury heard that the 57-year-old gay man was kicked and punched during an incident at his home when he and three other men were celebrating Russia's Victory Day. The cause of death was given as multiple organ failure following traumatic brain injuries.

Opening the prosecution case at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon, Michelle Heeley KC said Vitalie Tanga, an acquaintance of Mr Mattox, was responsible for beating the carer "to a pulp" and attacking his friend Vadimas Astraskevicius.

She said both men were unconscious when police officers arrived to investigate reports of "banging noises" at the eighth floor flat shortly after 5.30pm.

Miss Heeley said when the officers were eventually let inside by Tanga, a Russian national, he used a homophobic word to describe Mr Mattox. While a fourth man called Sergey Koviazin was found sitting on the sofa barefooted, in a drunken state, but unhurt.