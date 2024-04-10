Boy, 15, pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after seven-year-old Katniss killed in motorbike crash

The seven-year-old died from her injuries after being struck by a stolen motorbike in Turnstone Road, Harden near Blakenall on July 27 last year.

The 15-year-old responsible for the fatal collision admitted the offence at Wolverhampton Youth Court on Wednesday.

Mr Simon Brownsey, senior prosecutor, told the hearing that CCTV footage in the area captured the girl being flung through the air and landing on the road where another child ran to her aid. The defendant fled from the scene to neighbouring Coalpool on the Suzuki.