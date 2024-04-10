Drug addict who went on Wolverhampton crime spree to fund habit jailed for 39 weeks

Brett Johnson, of no fixed abode, also attacked three people during a one-man crime spree last November and December which saw him thrown out of his mother's house.

Johnson, 33, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court to be sentenced for three assaults, one count of possessing crack cocaine and 12 thefts.

He stole packs of fairy liquid tabs, to the value of £48, from Co-op, stole for cases of shortbread in Tesco, stole chocolates and cheese from the Co-op Retail Park and raided Heron Foods in order to raise money toy buy drugs.

His crime spree came to an end in January when he was caught with crack cocaine and he was remanded in custody.

Defending Johnson, his solicitor said: "He was living with his mother but due to the issues which arise living with a drug addict, she forced him to leave the house.

"He ended up without a home and regrets his actions, especially the three assaults. Since he has been in prison he has stopped taking drugs. His mother has also stood by him and has said he can move into her house when he leaves prison. He has been in custody since January which works out to serving a six-month sentence already."

Johnson, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on a link from jail.

He pleaded guilty to several charges and was eventually sentenced for three assaults, one charge of possession of crack cocaine and 12 counts of theft.

The lead magistrate, Mr Crew, told him: "I am sentencing you to 13 weeks for each assault, to run consecutively, which is 39 weeks in total. I am sentencing you to two weeks for the crack cocaine possession, to run concurrently and for each of the 12 theft counts two weeks, all to run concurrently. Meaning you have been sentenced to 39 weeks in total."

Johnson thanked the magistrates for the sentence.