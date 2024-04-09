Three guilty of bank holiday machete attack in Walsall park

Awais Butt, Adam Sidat and Fidal Butt have all been found guilty following a trial, of wounding the victims in Walsall's Palfrey Park on May 1 last year, prompting West Midlands Police to impose a two-day dispersal order.

The victims, then aged 28, 26 and 25, were set upon by a large group of at least eight men and suffered profuse bleeding with the worse injured man ending up being flown by helicopter ambulance to hospital.