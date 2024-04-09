Jailed: Woman defrauded firm she worked for out of almost £100,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nida Khan, 29, of Coppice Avenue, Wollescote, worked for the online goods selling company Nanobits Ltd, between 2018 and 2020.

In 2019, the firm's owners, Tej Jain and his son Tarun Jain, from Walsall, stepped away from the business for health reasons. From then on, Khan was left in charge.

Between November 2019 and February 2020, Khan withdrew over £88,000 from Nanobits to bank accounts in her name.

The company was forced to refund £15,000 worth of unfulfilled orders to customers, bringing the total loss to Nanobits to over £100,00 and the business was forced to close down.

Khan pleaded guilty in October 2023, and was sentenced to four years in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 2.

PC Rob Parson from Dudley Local CID, said: "This is the result of an investigation which took a lot of work to chase, and ultimately disprove her lies, as Khan continually lied in her accounts given right up until she finally pleaded guilty on the day of the trial.

"She showed no remorse for her actions and only sought to attempt to put blame on others for her wrongdoing.

"The severity of the punishment will hopefully show that crime really does not pay.

"West Midlands Police will also be looking to pursue a POCA order with a view to retrieving the funds gained dishonestly by Khan.

"Hopefully Mr Jain and his family will feel that some justice has been served."