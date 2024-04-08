Suspect still at large after suspected arson attack at Willenhall pub
Police have confirmed they are yet to arrest a suspect after a fire at a Willenhall pub which is being treated as arson.
The blaze broke out at the Old Oak Pub on Walsall Road at around 4.25am on Friday.
A man was rescued from the flames by a member of the public and is believed to have been taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.
Three fire engines rushed to the scene where upon arrival, crew discovered a blaze on the ground floor.