Suspect still at large after suspected arson attack at Willenhall pub

Police have confirmed they are yet to arrest a suspect after a fire at a Willenhall pub which is being treated as arson.

By Isabelle Parkin
The Old Oak Pub, Willenhall, was the scene of a fire

The blaze broke out at the Old Oak Pub on Walsall Road at around 4.25am on Friday.

A man was rescued from the flames by a member of the public and is believed to have been taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

Three fire engines rushed to the scene where upon arrival, crew discovered a blaze on the ground floor.

