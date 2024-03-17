'Residents terrified' after double car blaze on neighbourhood road in middle of night

Councillor Jay Anandou, of Sandwell Council, has called on police for answers surrounding a suspected arson attack that took place on Galton Road, Bearwood, early on Saturday morning.

The incident was first reported at around midnight on Saturday and saw two cars set ablaze on the tight road.

The incident has sparked fear in the residents of the road, with Councillor Anandou saying that residents are "terrified" about what happened.

Talking to the Express & Star, Councillor Anandou said: "It happened around 1am on Saturday morning, that is when the police and fire services got there.