Nvaah Whitter, 18, told Nottingham Crown Court he did not know Bailey Atkinson and had not even heard of his name before the night of his killing on January 28, last year.

College student Whitter claimed he was "scared" and "wanted to go home" as he and the other teenagers accused of murder drove to Walsall.

He said: "I wanted to go home. I asked the driver to go home. I was confused and a little bit scared. The driver said he would soon, I did not ask again as I did not want to be a pest."

The sports science student claimed he barely knew many of the other eight teenage defendants and was only in the car due to a chance meeting on the street.