Four man charged with class A drug dealing after Wolverhampton raids

The men were held after a number of warrants were executed early on Monday morning at locations across the city, including Penn, Fordhouses and Wednesfield.

The four men, aged 24, 33, 34 and 37, have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Our County Lines Taskforce is dedicated to tackling drugs supply lines which often exploit youngsters and vulnerable adults to help dealers supply and distribute drugs.

"If you're worried someone you care about is involved in dealing drugs, find support and advice at west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/county-lines."