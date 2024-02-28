Appeal for information on man who sat opposite young woman on train and touched himself

The man sat opposite a young woman on a train travelling from Birmingham New Street to the Bescot Stadium station and then touched himself.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday September 20, a man sat opposite a woman in her early twenties and started to touch himself inappropriately. Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation."

The spokesman added: "Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 134 of September 21.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."