Corey Burkitt, now 17, and Leroy Robinson, aged 16, were part of a group who chased Joseph Riches down Stourbridge High Street after he had attacked them with a screwdriver.

Mr Riches tried to get into a car with his friends as they pulled up alongside him. But he was unable to get in the car and ran off along Coventry Street as the opposing group gave chase.

One of the group had pulled a concealed machete from his clothing and three of them caught up with Joseph and pushed him into a hedge. They attacked him with the blade, inflicting what would prove the fatal blow to his chest as a fourth teen joined them.

Joseph managed to get to his feet and get in the car with his friends, who had driven up Coventry Street to meet him. But his injuries soon proved fatal and he was found in the car which had been abandoned almost six miles away in Orchard Close, Rowley Regis.

Joseph Riches was murdered in Stourbridge

The naming of Burkitt and Robinson had been prohibited during the trial at Coventry Crown Court due to their ages but, following their conviction of murder and sentencing alongside 20-year-old Dray Simmonds, of Dixons Green Road in Dudley, and Josh Edgington, 20, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green.

Judge Mr Justice Wall said all four were compliant in the attack, even though Simmonds and Edgington were the "prime movers" - with Simmonds applying the fatal blow with the machete that had been concealed by clothing - due to their age and the fact they had purchased the knife between them. The judge said all knew about it and had some control over how it was used.

All four attended a party later on the evening of the attack on Saturday July 15 last year in which footage of the attack on Joseph Riches was shown, the judge saying he could only reach the conclusion that they were 'glorifying' what they had done.

Teenage murderers Dray Simmonds (left) and Joshua Edgington. Photos: West Midlands Police

Burkitt, of Queens Road, Smethwick, was given a life sentence and ordered to spend at least 15 years behind bars, while Robinson, of Kew Drive, Dudley, was given a life sentence and ordered to service at least 15 years and six months. For the offence of possessing a bladed weapon they were given 24 months each to run concurrently.

Simmonds and Edginton were both jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years. Edgington was also given a 24-month sentence to run concurrently for concealing the bladed weapon.