Jury retire to consider verdict in Walsall baby murder trial

David Hollick, 29, claimed he tripped and fell while carrying his six-month-old son Kairo which may have caused the injury.

He allegedly shook the child and struck his head causing him to lose consciousness and die.

The trial is being held at Birmingham Crown Court and jurors have begun deliberating.

Hollick, of Primley Avenue, Alumwell, Walsall, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Kairo died in hospital three days after suffering non-survivable brain injury, at least two skull fractures and a fracture to his right arm on February 9, 2020.