Rapist jailed for 15 years after victim revealed ordeal to staff at GP surgery

Dalvir Singh, aged 48 from West Bromwich, was found guilty of rape and sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The investigation into Singh was sparked when his victim revealed her ordeal at her doctor's surgery.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Detectives from our Public Protection Unit launched an investigation after a young woman attended her local GP surgery and told staff about the abuse she had been subjected to.

"Singh was swiftly arrested and told officers he had sex with her on more than one occasion but made fake claims that she forced him to have sex under duress. The woman’s evidence, which was provided by a video recorded interview, was vital in securing a conviction."

The spokesman added: "Along with partner agencies and charities we have supported her through this process. We'd like to thank her for her bravery for disclosing what happened.

"It’s important to note that survivors of sexual abuse are protected by law and have lifelong anonymity."

To speak to the force’s Public Protection Unit, call 101 or contact the Rape & Sexual Violence Project (RSVP) Birmingham on 0121 643 4136.