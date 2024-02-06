Appeal launched to help find 37-year-old man wanted after missing court date

West Midlands Police has asked for help in finding Carl Shepherd, a 37-year-old man from Wollescote, Dudley, who is wanted for failing to appear in court.

The man was due to appear in court charged with fraud offences and dangerous driving, but failed to appear for his date.

On X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Police appealed: "Do you know where Carl Shepherd is?

"The 37-year-old from Wollescote in Dudley is wanted for failing to appear at court for fraud offences and dangerous driving."

Anyone who has seen Shepherd is asked to get in touch with police via their 101 number, quoting 20/19264/23, or via the Live Chat service on their website.