New images released as police re-investigate fatal stabbing of Ryan Passey in Stourbridge

Fresh images have been released by West Midlands Police relating to Ryan Passey's death in 2017.

Mr Passey, aged 24, was enjoying a night out with friends after playing in a football match in the area in August 2017 when he was stabbed inside Chicago’s nightclub in Stourbridge town centre.

Ryan Passey.

He was rushed to hospital but died soon after of a single stab wound to the chest.

A 19-year-old man was charged with Ryan’s murder but a jury found him not guilty at a trial in February 2018.

In 2022, West Yorkshire Police agreed to carry out an independent review of our investigation and the trial into Mr Passey's death, and presented West Midlands Police with their findings last year – force homicide officers have been assessing the evidence and accepted all 18 recommendations to determine the next steps.

Detective Inspector Jim Church who is leading the re-investigation said: "There were more than 600 people at Chicago’s on the night, and while a large number came forward, many didn’t.

One of the males our detectives would like to speak to

“I want to be really clear that the men in the images are witnesses.

"Although we don’t believe they witnessed the stabbing itself they may hold information that is now important to our enquiry.

“We believe they were outside Chicago’s on the evening of the attack, but did not go inside and instead left the area after waiting in the queue.

“I would urge them or anyone who knows them to come forward, so we can speak to them.

“Our focus is on Ryan’s family and we will continue to work with them as that investigation progresses.”

A statement for his family said: “Six years on and we are still here fighting for Justice for Ryan, a fight we hope no other parent and family will ever have to go through.

“Justice for Ryan will continue to work with the new team of detectives at West Midlands Police who are re-investigating Ryan’s murder.

“We urge anyone who has information or has kept silent thus far to come forward and speak to the Police, so that the real truth and full details of what happened to Ryan can be revealed.”

In August 2023, Ryan's father Adrian backed the Express and Star's campaign to ban machetes and zombie knives.

Anyone with information to help the investigation has been asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat on our website, quoting log 2313 of 20 July, 2023.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.