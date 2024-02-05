Chilling CCTV footage shows murderer approaching victim at cashpoint minutes before killing him
Police have released the chilling CCTV of the moment murdering rapist Carl Ellitts spotted his last victim, who was totally oblivious to the impending horror, at a Wolverhampton cashpoint.
Ellitts can be seen walking past father-of-two Roy Deeley-Price and then circling back and approaching him at the petrol station cashpoint on the Tettenhall Road.
Ellitts, of no fixed abode, then followed his victim before robbing him of £10 and then stamping him to death, even stopping half way through to buy a sandwich before returning to kick Roy in the head several times.
The murder during May Bank Holiday last year was the culmination of a four day crime rampage by 26-year-old Ellitts who raped two women and violently robbed three men in Wolverhampton city centre.
West Midlands Police also released CCTV footage of Ellitts running after a woman, who he had just raped, in St Peter's Square. Detectives painstakingly used footage from cameras throughout Wolverhampton and Wednesfield to piece together evidence and a timeline of Ellitts crimes.
Roy's lifeless body was found on Tettenhall Road on the morning of Bank Holiday Monday, May 29, West Midlands Police launched a massive investigation and manhunt after identifying Ellitts as the prime suspect.
After appealing for information from the public the police tracked Ellitts down to a flat in Wolverhampton, which was strewn with drug paraphernalia.
Detective Inspector Damien Forrest, from West Midlands Homicide Unit, told the Express & Star: "Thanks to the people of Wolverhampton we found him at a flat a few days after the murder.