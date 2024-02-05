Chilling CCTV footage shows murderer approaching victim at cashpoint minutes before killing him

Ellitts can be seen walking past father-of-two Roy Deeley-Price and then circling back and approaching him at the petrol station cashpoint on the Tettenhall Road.

Ellitts, of no fixed abode, then followed his victim before robbing him of £10 and then stamping him to death, even stopping half way through to buy a sandwich before returning to kick Roy in the head several times.

The murder during May Bank Holiday last year was the culmination of a four day crime rampage by 26-year-old Ellitts who raped two women and violently robbed three men in Wolverhampton city centre.

West Midlands Police also released CCTV footage of Ellitts running after a woman, who he had just raped, in St Peter's Square. Detectives painstakingly used footage from cameras throughout Wolverhampton and Wednesfield to piece together evidence and a timeline of Ellitts crimes.

Roy's lifeless body was found on Tettenhall Road on the morning of Bank Holiday Monday, May 29, West Midlands Police launched a massive investigation and manhunt after identifying Ellitts as the prime suspect.

After appealing for information from the public the police tracked Ellitts down to a flat in Wolverhampton, which was strewn with drug paraphernalia.

Detective Inspector Damien Forrest, from West Midlands Homicide Unit, told the Express & Star: "Thanks to the people of Wolverhampton we found him at a flat a few days after the murder.