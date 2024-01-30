Jury shown Walsall 'murder victim's' desperate bid to escape attackers in deserted street

Nine teenagers are charged with Bailey Atkinson's murder, with the police officer who meticulously collated hundreds of CCTV images from cameras across Walsall now on the stand.

Detective Sergeant Andrew McDonald, a CCTV expert from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, commentated on still pictures of the attack.

On Monday, the jury at at Nottingham Crown Court were shown the moments the nine males cornered Mr Atkinson in the early hours of January 28 last year. Prosecutors say this was to carry out a revenge attack for the stabbing of one of their brothers the previous November.

The clips from cameras on High Street showed one of the cars the defendants were driving, a stolen Toyota, ramming into Atkinson on a deserted pavement.

The attackers all jumped out, most carrying knives and machetes, and approached Atkinson. After ducking a punch the 20-year-old ran away. However, as it was 1.25am there was nowhere open to attempt to find safe refuge.