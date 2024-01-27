Jailed: Cousins travelled from France with up to £20m of cocaine hidden in van

After stopping the vehicle on its travels on June 24 last year, police officers discovered blocks of drugs within concealed compartments, which were opened with a "sophisticated" system.

Suspicions had been raised about the Mercedes Sprinter, which had travelled to the UK from France earlier in the day, prompting police to pull it over near Homer Road in Solihull town centre.

Following an initial search, bags containing around 40 one-kg blocks of drugs, which were secreted away underneath the rear seats, were discovered.

The driver, Adrian Tirnovan, and passenger, George Tirnovan, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Further searches of the van led police to discover a wire in the steering column with five connectors and further loose wires near to the handbrake.

A sophisticated wiring system in the van unveiled hidden Class A drugs

After piecing it together, it was discovered that the wires unlocked a system, opening five concealed compartments in the sides and overhead space of the Sprinter.

Inside these was an additional 187 kg of Class A drugs, of 16 different brands, which had an estimated street value of up to £20 million.

Adrian Tirnovan, aged 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the importation of cocaine, and possession with intent to supply, and was sentenced to 14 years and three months imprisonment at Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday.

Up to £20 million of Class A drugs was found stashed in the van

George Tirnovan, aged 28 from Forest Gate, London, was convicted of the same offences following a trial and was jailed for 18 years.

Det Insp David Simpson, from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) which led the investigation, said: "This was a substantial amount of Class A drugs which were destined to flood the streets.

"Drugs not only ruin lives but lead to further crime so this was a significant discovery.

"The loose wires sparked suspicions and from there we found the vehicle had been kitted out with a system which led us to concealed compartments.

"This pair have now been jailed for a long time and our work is ongoing to bring down drug supply chains."