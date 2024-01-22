Tip off leads to police swooping on Sandwell cannabis factory

Officers raided the cannabis factory in Smethwick and posted pictures of the crop on social media.

The size of the plants and the hydroponics pointed to the operation being a professional grow which could bring in tens of thousands of pounds for the drug throughout the year.

Smethwick Police tweeted: "Today following information given from our community we have discovered a Cannabis grow at a house in Smethwick. If you suspect anything in your street you can report anonymously."