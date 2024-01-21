Murder investigation launched after teenager stabbed to death in city centre

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation and officers are appealing for information about the culprits.

The teenager was found seriously injured at Victoria Square just before 3.30pm on Saturday and was rushed to hospital, but sadly later died.

The square, which attracts thousands of visitors every day, was closed as police enforced a cordon.

West Midlands Police Chief Inspector James Spencer, from the Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: "The life of a 17-year-old boy has tragically been taken away and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

"It's very early stages in the investigation but we have a team of skilled detectives who are working to identify, and arrest, whoever did this.

"We fully understand the shock and concern this will cause, and although it is being treated as an isolated incident, a visible police presence will remain across the city centre.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist our enquiries."

He added: "If you were walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information or evidence."

Anyone who can help our investigation should contact West Midlands Police Live Chat on the force website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2619 of January 20.