Colin Phipps is on trial for the manslaughter of Rommell Holding, of Dudley, who was fatally injured during an alleged altercation at a property, in Oldbury, on September 11, 2022.

Mr Holding was among a group of customers at the Little Beech Pub, in Halesowen Street, Blackheath, invited to a house party in Newbury Lane by a woman in the early hours.

Giving evidence for the prosecution, pub doorman Darren Rotherham told the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court that Phipps was seen arguing with his girlfriend in an "aggressive" manner at the pub. He said that after a warning the couple calmed down, but a short time later Phipps started dancing in a "raunchy" manner with his girlfriend's cousin, resulting in an another argument between the couple.

Mr Rotherham said: "He was agitated. He looked quite angry with his girlfriend. Enough was enough for me and I asked him to leave the premises. He understood and left. He returned about 15 minutes later and asked my colleague to ask his girlfriend for the keys. The girlfriend said he couldn't have the keys because there was nothing there for him.