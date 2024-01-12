Knife charge for teenager following police action around stolen cars

The 17-year-old had been arrested along with the other three men after the theft of two cars in Bournville on Thursday evening, with police dogs, drones, CCTV operators, traffic officers and police helicopter involved in the arrests.

Two of the four people were arrested on Harborne High Street, while the second car was stopped in Birmingham City Centre, with the driver arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a bladed weapon after officers recovered a knife discarded in a bin. He is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates next month.

Two men aged 39 and 45 remained in custody as of Friday evening, while another 17-year-old boy has been released without charge.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged a teen with possession of a weapon after officers recovered a knife discarded in a bin following a burglary in Birmingham yesterday (11 Jan).

"The 17-year-old was initially arrested along with three others in connection with the theft of two cars following the burglary in Bournville.

"Force resources including the police dogs, the drone unit, CCTV operators, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and traffic officers attended the incident and two of the four were detained on Harborne High Street.

"The second car was stopped in Birmingham city centre and the driver was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"Two men aged 45 and 39 remain in police custody.

"The 17-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a bladed weapon and bailed to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court next month.

"Another 17-year-old boy was released without charge."