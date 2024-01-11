Staffordshire police happy with festive haul but will continue to crackdown into new year

Operation Tinsel saw officers from Stafford’s three neighbourhood Local Policing Teams (LPT) carry out high-visibility patrols of Stafford and Stone town centres, as well as Trentham Gardens and Madford, Queens, Hough and Kingsmead retail parks. They sought to offer reassurance to the public and shop keepers, while preventing and detecting crime.

Officers also joined with partner agencies to ensure shoppers and revellers stayed safe while Christmas shopping and visiting the area.

This included a joint warrant with Stafford Borough Council and trading standards at a retail premises, where illegal contraband items were seized. In addition, visits to victims of domestic violence and bail checks were also carried out by police teams.

Among the arrests during Operation Tinsel, two were made for drug supply offences, two people were issued with out-of-court disposals for being in possession of a class B substance and five Community Protection Warnings were issued to people involved in anti-social behaviour.

Twelve shoplifters were dealt with through out-of-court disposals and nine stop-searches carried out for stolen property or going equipped. Two stolen push bikes were recovered and the offenders charged and remanded, and three people were located and arrested for failing to appear at court.

Officers also stopped a number of vehicles in the area, with seven drivers reported for summons for various offences and police seized two knives and bolt croppers in Stafford town centre believed to have been used to steal bikes.

Stafford LPT commander, Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, said: “We launched Operation Tinsel to provide reassurance to retailers and the public; and to send a clear message that crime on our high streets will not be tolerated.

“Dedicated teams targeted shoplifters and focussed on tackling anti-social behaviour, whilst providing a reassuring, visible presence for those enjoying the night and daytime economy during the festive and new year period.

“An operation isn’t just for christmas, though. Our efforts to ensure our town centres and retail spaces remain safe and secure environments for residents and visitors continue all year round.”

For advice on staying safe while out, visit www.staffordshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention