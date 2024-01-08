Pair who drove 'competitively' and caused fatal crash jailed for death of grandmother

Surinder Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene after Arjun Dosanjh, at the wheel of a Mini, swerved to the wrong side of the road after being outpaced by Jacek Wiatrowski's BMW along the A4034 Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, on November 13, 2022.

Mrs Kaur had just got off a bus near the junction with Uplands Avenue shortly before 1pm when she was struck by Dosanjh’s Mini Cooper. A devout Sikh, she was returning home after a visit to her local temple.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Jonathan Gosling said he saw no point in referring to the word "racing" in the case as the defendants admitted their actions. He said he accepted they had been driving "competitively".

"We are all in this room because of a moment of aggression by these two motorists. It is very distressing to see, as I have, the incident which was captured on CCTV by residential and business premises along the road and at the point of the collision.

"They were determined to outpace each other. They were travelling at well over twice the speed limit of 30mph. This was a busy, built-up area with obvious hazards.

"What happened was needless and ended the life of Mrs Kaur, ruined the lives of many of her family members.

"Her life was one of deep faith. She got off the bus, crossed the road with the help of a walking aid and was on her way back from the gurdwara.

"The element of competitive driving and grossly excessive speed puts the offending into the top category," the judge added.

Dosanjh, aged 26, of MacDonald Close, in Tividale, and Wiatrowski, aged 57, of Pine Avenue, in Wednesbury, both previously pleaded guilty to causing Mrs Kaur's death by dangerous driving.

Thomas Kenning, prosecuting barrister, told Wolverhampton Crown Court that the incident took place in a 328-yard stretch and about 10 seconds' drive from the traffic lights, where the drivers pulled up alongside each other.

They then accelerated to speeds of 75mph before the BMW, which had edged in front when the lanes merged to a single carriageway, braked hard. The Mini then moved to the opposite carriageway to avoid hitting it and struck the victim as she crossed.

The court heard Dosanjh stopped while Wiatrowski, a lorry driver, continued his journey and when the police later tracked down his address he claimed he was unaware of the collision. Both were remorseful, the court heard.

Mr Oliver Jarvis, mitigating for Dosanjh, said he had suffered from anxiety since the incident and "deeply regretted" his actions.

Mr Kenning read aloud impact statements from Mrs Kaur's heartbroken family saying she devoted her life to looking after her disabled son and praying at the temple every day. They added they felt sadness for themselves and the defendants and that she would have wanted to forgive them.

Both must serve half of the six-year jail term before being released on licence. Both were banned from the road for eight years and must take an extended test to drive in future. They must also pay an £187 victims' surcharge. There was no order for costs.