'Sorely missed by his entire family': Wolverhampton murder victim named as father of seven

The family tributes came as police appealed to find the killers of 46-year-old Deavon Harrison, who was found with serious injuries at a house in Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on Saturday.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

On Tuesday, Mr Harrison's family released a picture of him as they paid tribute to the loving father.

His mother said: "He will be sorely missed by his entire family. Me, his stepdad, 13 siblings, seven children and one granddaughter.

"We are extremely devastated, shocked and deeply saddened at this tragic news. He was the first-born son of his family. We will love and cherish you always and forever."

The scene on Sunday morning in Dunstall Hill

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Deavon’s family at this difficult and distressing time.

"Our investigation is progressing quickly, and we’ve been working tirelessly to identify what happened and why. Several lines of enquiry are ongoing, and we are putting all of our efforts into identifying those responsible.

"It’s vital that anyone who’s not already been in touch with us with information does so as soon as possible.

The scene on Sunday morning in Dunstall Hill

"I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage, to call us straight away.

"That information could help us get justice for Deavon and his grieving family."

Get in touch via Live Chat, quoting log 1778 of 30 December.