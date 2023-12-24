Arrest made after man shot in the leg and 'seriously injured'

The incident is believed to have taken place in a bar on Frederick Street in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter on December 10.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

West Midlands Police has however said the arrest does not conclude the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information that could aid police should call 101 quoting log 536 of December 10.