Jailed: Man guilty of exchanging shots with unknown gunman at Wolverhampton pre-wedding party

On Thursday, a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court took just three hours to find Shamail Malik unanimously guilty of possessing an imitation firearm with the intent to cause the fear of violence.

Malik discharged the weapon – which has never been found – when an unknown gunman in dark clothing opened fire at over 100 guests enjoying a pre-wedding Mehndi party on Saturday July 1.

He was to be best man at the wedding and had travelled to the event with the groom was enjoying the festivities when a group of people went outside the venue, at the Gujarati Association, Mander Street, Merridale. At around 8.30pm a large shout was heard and the gunman opened fire, with Malik reacting by firing his weapon back.