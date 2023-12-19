The anti-social behaviour took place at around 9.33pm on Monday on the Blakenall service 29 route, with bus services being diverted away from the area while the situation calmed.

Bus services were forced to terminate at Harden Road and Walker Road for the remainder of the evening, with National Express West Midlands apologising for any inconvenience caused.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to anti-social behaviour at Blakenall terminus, 29 will terminate at Harden Rd, Walker Rd for the remainder of the evening.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

It is the latest in a series of anti-social behaviour problems in the area, with recent incidents causing transport bosses to divert and suspend routes at certain times considering doing the same.

The Express & Star reported last month about anti-social behaviour affecting the 29 route, leading to further diversions and suspensions out of fear of danger to drivers and passengers.

As part of the recent changes, the Chaserider service 19, from Walsall to Bloxwich via Blakenall, and the Walsall Community Transport service 23 from Bloxwich to Brownhills have all been subjected to major changes.

Councillor Izzy Hussain, who serves the Blakenall Ward, said: "They [residents] will suffer because of this and I can understand the bus companies' decision. The safety and wellbeing of their staff and the security of the vehicles is paramount.

"I would urge people not to indulge in this behaviour and encourage the parents or guardians of young ones to know where they are and what they are up to at all times. I hope to speak to the bus companies to try and make alternative arrangements for the people who are inconvenienced by these changes."

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.