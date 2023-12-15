Police issue photo of man they want to speak to about assault outside pub in Lichfield

The attack reportedly took place at The Scales pub on Market Street at 4am on October 14.

Staffordshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The force has released a picture of a man who officers want to speak to following the incident.

Anyone with dashcam footage or with information about the man pictured should contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 102 of October 14, or via Live Chat on the force's website.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.