Driver arrested after fleeing scene of M54 crash that blocked carriageway

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway at around 10.20pm on Tuesday after receiving reports of the collision between junctions 3 and 2 near Albrighton.

The crash blocked the road before traffic in the outside lane was released around an hour later.

At one point the queue was around one mile long until both lanes were open to traffic again shortly after midnight.

West Mercia Police confirmed one driver had been arrested after failing a breath test and "fleeing from the scene", however they were later found by a police dog.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six crews to the scene from Albrighton, Telford and Wellington.

After using small gear to make the cars safe and finding nobody trapped inside, the stop message was sent at 10.42pm.