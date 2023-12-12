Three men from Black Country set to stand trial on burglary charges

Robert Spiru, Radian Iordan and Marian Comanceanu will appear at Worcester Crown Court on January 8 in connection with two burglaries in the Greenhill area of Kidderminster and Oak Tree Drive in Cutnall Green.

The 32-year-old Spiru, of Scribben Close in Smethwick, 37-year-old Iordan, of Harington Croft in West Bromwich, and 22-year-old Comanceanu, of Pryor Road in Oldbury, were charged for the two burglaries on December 7 and one burglary on December 8.

A fourth man was also arrested, but has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Three men from the Midlands have been charged with burglary following investigations by north Worcestershire Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team.

