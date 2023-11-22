Man handed suspended jail term for theft after £400-worth of tools are found inside car

Hugh Nevin, 50, from Milton Keynes, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday charged with four counts of theft from a shop.

Just before 4pm on Thursday, officers from Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) stopped a car on the A5 Watling Street in Cannock.

Inside they found power tools and other items.

The property had been stolen from a shop on Pit Lane, Kidsgrove, at around 2.30pm the same day.

Nevin was arrested and charged with the offences.

He admitted to four counts of theft from a shop in court and received a custody sentence of 40-weeks, suspended for two years.

Another man, in his 20s, was issued with a conditional caution.