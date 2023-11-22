Man handed suspended jail term for theft after £400-worth of tools are found inside car
A man has been convicted of theft after around £400-worth of tools was found inside a car in Cannock.
Hugh Nevin, 50, from Milton Keynes, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday charged with four counts of theft from a shop.
Just before 4pm on Thursday, officers from Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) stopped a car on the A5 Watling Street in Cannock.
Inside they found power tools and other items.
The property had been stolen from a shop on Pit Lane, Kidsgrove, at around 2.30pm the same day.
Nevin was arrested and charged with the offences.
He admitted to four counts of theft from a shop in court and received a custody sentence of 40-weeks, suspended for two years.
Another man, in his 20s, was issued with a conditional caution.