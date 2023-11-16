Shoplifter jailed for theft of goods worth thousands of pounds

Ryan Dimmock, aged 27, targeted stores in the town and stole thousands of pounds of items since October.

On November 11 Dimmock entered a store on Bearwood Road and committed another theft. As a result he was identified by the staff as being a prolific shoplifter in the area.

The following day he was stopped by officers who arrested him. He was subsequently charged with 21 counts of thefts.

Dimmock, of no fixed abode, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to all the thefts and was sentenced to 48 weeks imprisonment on Monday.

Sergeant Warren Hickinbottom, of Smethwick Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Dimmock admitted to all theft offences and it was clear he wasn’t stealing for his own consumption.

“I’m pleased he has been put behind bars so he can no longer blight businesses on Bearwood Road.

“We are doing everything possible to tackle offenders and support retailers in reducing shoplifting.”