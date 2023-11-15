Man charged in connection with two burglaries on the same day
A man has been charged in connection with two burglaries in the same town on one day.
Dylan Hall, 22, of Myvod Road, has been charged by police on suspicion of two counts of common burglary, common assault and possession of a knife following two burglaries that took place in Wednesbury yesterday.
The 22-year-old from Wednesbury has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.
The charges were announced by West Midlands Police on X, they said: "A man in his early 20s has been charged following two burglaries in Wednesbury yesterday.
"Dylan Hall has been charged with two counts of burglary, common assault and possession of a knife. The 22-year-old from Wednesbury has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow."