Police issue images of men wanted in connection with Wolverhampton train attack

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 3 November on board a Manchester Piccadilly to Milton Keynes service.

The victim, a male in his 30’s, left his seat to use the toilet when he was approached by a man who punched him in the face. He was then pulled to the floor and repeatedly punched and kicked by a number of people.

When the train stopped at Wolverhampton, the victim was able to press the exit button and when the door opened, pulled himself out of the train and onto platform three where he called for help, while still being restrained and assaulted. Those responsible for the assault attempted to regain entry to the train but then left the station at Wolverhampton.

The victim suffered significant injuries to his back.

Detectives would like to speak to the men in the CCTV images as they believe they may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300130204.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.