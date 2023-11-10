Staffordshire Police said the incident took place outside Walkabout on Bird Street, Lichfield, at around 1am on Saturday, June 24.

The force has released an image of a man who officers want to speak to and has urged anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Those with information should call 11, quoting incident 50 of June 24, or contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.