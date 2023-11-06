Two more arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in city

A 28-year-old man was discovered with stab injuries on Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Specially trained police officers are now supporting the victim’s family.

Two people, aged 26 and 36, were arrested yesterday and following further enquiries two men, aged 21 and 24, have also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are currently being held in custody.

West Midlands Police said detectives were still in the early stages of their investigation.

Officers will be continuing to make enquiries, which includes trawling CCTV and speaking to any witnesses.

A police cordon was put in place while officers forensically examined the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Use live chat on the police force's website, call 101 and quote log 248 of 5/11/23, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.