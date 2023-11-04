Police arrest another man after rodents thrown into Birmingham McDonald's restaurants

Officers investigating the "appalling" incident said on Saturday (November 4) that they now have a 30-year-old man in custody while the investigation continues.

It comes after a 32-year-old man also arrested was bailed earlier in the week.

The arrests follow what police described as "totally unacceptable incidents" in which rodents were thrown into restaurants on Regina Drive, Perry Barr and off Watson Road, Nechells on Monday.

A video posted on social media showed customers at a McDonald’s restaurant jumping in shock as mice dyed in the colours of the Palestinian flag scurried near their feet, BBC News reported.

According to reports, pro-Palestinian activists have called for protests against McDonald’s after a restaurant in Israel donated meals to Israeli soldiers and security workers.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said the firm was “dismayed” at “inaccurate reports regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East”.

The spokesperson said: “McDonald’s Corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict, and any actions from our local developmental licensee business partners were made independently, without McDonald’s consent or approval.

“Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by this crisis.

“We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone.”

Birmingham Police added today: "Our position is clear, this is appalling, and will not be tolerated.

"We will hunt down and prosecute anyone who commits such acts.

"We're stepping up patrols across the region and will be offering reassurance to our communities."