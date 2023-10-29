Notification Settings

Police seize five vehicles in Halesowen after residents report concerns about street racing

By Eleanor LawsonHalesowenCrimePublished:

West Midlands Police have seized five vehicles and issued 17 penalties after residents on a Halesowen Street reported their concerns about street racing.

Police seized five vehicles and issued 17 penalties after concerns about street racing in Manor Way, Halesowen. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Officers from the force's Halesowen Neighbourhood Team and Force Traffic came together to take action in Manor Way, after residents told police the route was becoming a popular location for car cruising.

An interim injunction is in place that prohibits people from participating as a driver, a rider or a passenger in this activity across Dudley and the Black Country, and anyone breaching the order can face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or have their assets seized.

Police are supporting the injunction with activities like the road safety operation which saw a total of 17 fixed penalties issued to drivers for a variety of offences, including speeding, last Wednesday (25 October).

Police also seized five vehicles on the night, mainly for having no insurance.

Sergeant Nichola Chester, from the Halesowen Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know street racing, speeding and other forms of reckless driving really upsets residents as well as law-abiding road users. This kind of driving is disruptive, intimidating and, of course, dangerous.

“We also know that there are drivers out there with little regard for the rules of the road but we’re dealing with them through successful operations like the one we’ve just had on Manor Way. We’re planning more of these road safety initiatives to bring dangerous and speeding drivers to a halt.”

