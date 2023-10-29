Police seize five vehicles in Halesowen after residents report concerns about street racing

Police seized five vehicles and issued 17 penalties after concerns about street racing in Manor Way, Halesowen. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Officers from the force's Halesowen Neighbourhood Team and Force Traffic came together to take action in Manor Way, after residents told police the route was becoming a popular location for car cruising.

An interim injunction is in place that prohibits people from participating as a driver, a rider or a passenger in this activity across Dudley and the Black Country, and anyone breaching the order can face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or have their assets seized.

Police are supporting the injunction with activities like the road safety operation which saw a total of 17 fixed penalties issued to drivers for a variety of offences, including speeding, last Wednesday (25 October).

Police also seized five vehicles on the night, mainly for having no insurance.

Sergeant Nichola Chester, from the Halesowen Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know street racing, speeding and other forms of reckless driving really upsets residents as well as law-abiding road users. This kind of driving is disruptive, intimidating and, of course, dangerous.