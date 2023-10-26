Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver caught speeding on same road five times in 11 days loses his licence

By David StubbingsSmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A motorist who was caught speeding five times on the same road in the space of 11 days has been banned from driving.

Vikram Kumar was caught by a speed camera on the same road five times in 11 days
Vikram Kumar was caught by a speed camera on the same road five times in 11 days

A speed camera flashed at a Suzuki being driven by Vikram Kumar twice on June 7, twice on June 15, and again on June 18.

The 27-year-old from Holly Street, Smethwick, was driving in a 30mph limit on the A44 New Road, Worcester, each time he was clocked.

On June 7 he was caught driving at 35mph on two occasions, before driving at 40mph and 36mph eight days later. He was then clocked travelling at 35mph again on June 18.

Kumar admitted all five speeding offences when his case was dealt with as a single justice procedure - where evidence is submitted by writing - at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in September, before attending the court for a disqualification hearing on Monday.

He received five £146 fines, along with three points on his licence for each offence. Because he reached 12 points after four of those speeding offences, he then received a six-month driving ban and had his record endorsed with a further three points.

A £292 victim surcharge and £90 costs left Kumar having to pay £1,112 to the court in total.

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Birmingham
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News