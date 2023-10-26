Driver caught speeding on same road five times in 11 days loses his licence

Vikram Kumar was caught by a speed camera on the same road five times in 11 days

A speed camera flashed at a Suzuki being driven by Vikram Kumar twice on June 7, twice on June 15, and again on June 18.

The 27-year-old from Holly Street, Smethwick, was driving in a 30mph limit on the A44 New Road, Worcester, each time he was clocked.

On June 7 he was caught driving at 35mph on two occasions, before driving at 40mph and 36mph eight days later. He was then clocked travelling at 35mph again on June 18.

Kumar admitted all five speeding offences when his case was dealt with as a single justice procedure - where evidence is submitted by writing - at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in September, before attending the court for a disqualification hearing on Monday.

He received five £146 fines, along with three points on his licence for each offence. Because he reached 12 points after four of those speeding offences, he then received a six-month driving ban and had his record endorsed with a further three points.