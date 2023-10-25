Prisoner jailed for battery absconds from prison as public warned not to approach him

Matthew West has absconded from an open prison. Photo: Derbyshire Police.

Matthew West, who has links to Staffordshire, Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire, walked out of HMP Sudbury at 8.15pm on Tuesday.

In the wake of West absconding from the prison in Derbyshire, police are appealing for information concerning his whereabouts but are urging the public not to approach him.

West is around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and scars on his head and face.

The 39-year-old, who is believed to be wearing a light grey top with an orange stripe, black joggers, and black trainers, has links to the Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Staffordshire.

Members of the public are asked not to approach West and instead contact Derbyshire p=Police with reference 23*661468.