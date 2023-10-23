Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police intercept Walsall burglary as dog catches two suspects, with cannabis found in property

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallCrimePublished:

Police descended on a Walsall street in the early hours of Monday morning to intercept a burglary, with two suspects being arrested after being hunted by a police dog.

The two suspects were caught by police dog, PD Snow. Photo: West Midlands Police.
The two suspects were caught by police dog, PD Snow. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The force received reports just after midnight that a burglary was in process at Lord Street in Palfrey and officers arrived "within minutes of the call" alongside the Dog Unit.

Armed police officers were also deployed after weapons including machetes were reported being seen as the intruders made off.

Police dog PD Snow successfully caught two suspects, locating a 26-year-old man in Milton Street, before going on to track a 30-year-old who was hiding in some bushes.

Both remain in custody on suspicion of burglary and possession of cannabis.

Over 40 plants were found in the Lord Street property which was being burgled, which have now been removed and destroyed.

The two suspects were caught by police dog, PD Snow. Photo: West Midlands Police.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are determined to tackle issues which you tell us are a problem in your area.

"Many crimes are related to drug cultivation and drug dealing, so if you suspect it’s happening in your area, let us know or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News