Police intercept Walsall burglary as dog catches two suspects, with cannabis found in property

The two suspects were caught by police dog, PD Snow. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The force received reports just after midnight that a burglary was in process at Lord Street in Palfrey and officers arrived "within minutes of the call" alongside the Dog Unit.

Armed police officers were also deployed after weapons including machetes were reported being seen as the intruders made off.

Police dog PD Snow successfully caught two suspects, locating a 26-year-old man in Milton Street, before going on to track a 30-year-old who was hiding in some bushes.

Both remain in custody on suspicion of burglary and possession of cannabis.

Over 40 plants were found in the Lord Street property which was being burgled, which have now been removed and destroyed.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are determined to tackle issues which you tell us are a problem in your area.